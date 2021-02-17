LIVE NOW: WV looks at reducing restrictions on businesses

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Gov. Jim Justice announced there were 13 people who died in West Virginia since his last briefing. He mentioned that while they will be missed, that is a much better number than some recent briefings where the death toll was in the 70s or 80s. He then honored those who passed away by reading their ages and the counties where they lived.

“These people are not numbers. They are not statistics,” said Gov. Jutice.

Going over the numbers he talked about the improvements. This included the face that no counites are in Red for the fourth day in a row.

A meeting is planned to lessen the restrictions on businesses and schools. An announcement will be made on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. This could include restaurants and possible changes to the blended learning at schools.

More vaccine doses could be on the way. This could be up to 7,000 additional doses. The Governor thanked the Congressional delegation for their help.

There are 261,0000 West Virginians who have pre-registered to receive the vaccine. The Governor stated Monroe County picked up their efforts since Monday. However, McDowell County is among several others which are showing low numbers.