Coming Up: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Feb. 22, 2021

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his press briefing by reading off the 15 West Virginians lost over the weekend due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the Mountain State currently sits at 2,263. “Please remember these people in your thoughts and prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued on to read the daily statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There are currently 129,854 total cases across WV, with 8,795 of those cases being active. Recoveries continue to rise, increasing to 118,796. The daily percent positive sits at 4.84 percent, while the cumulative percent positive is at 5.51.

In a vaccination update, there have been 430,200 vaccine doses received by WV. According to Gov. Justice, West Virginia has administered 435,942 doses of either on or both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Justice reminded all West Virginians to receive their vaccine shot at the earliest availability. Gov. Justice said that until you can receive the vaccine, continued mask wearing is the best defense from the virus.

Gov. Justice confirmed the discovery of three separate cases of the COVID-19 UK variant in the north central region of the state. According to Justice, 42 of 50 states across the county have at least one variant case.

Outbreaks continue across the state, with long-term care facilities seeing 19 outbreaks among their centers. There are currently two church outbreaks in WV. One of the two outbreaks is occurring in Fayette County. Correctional centers are experiencing only six cases in inmates, with 11 cases among staff members.