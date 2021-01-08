LIVE: Gov. Justice provides update on vaccine distribution in WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by reading off a staggering 73 West Virginians who have lost their battle with the coronavirus. The total number of deaths across WV currently sits at 1,554. “For those out there who do not believe, isn’t this enough?” Justice said.

Gov. Justice went on to read the stats off of the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. As of this morning, there are 28,189 active cases throughout WV. The daily percent positive dropped down to 6.72 percent. The cumulative percent positive continues to steadily increase, rising to 5.25.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice said, “It is better to get these shots in people’s arms and not sitting in a warehouse somewhere.” There were another 10,364 West Virginians to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 109,440 total vaccines received by WV, there have been 77,156 doses given to WV residents.

According to Gov. Justice, the CDC and Bloomberg have launched vaccination trackers to measure administered vaccines per capita. Governor Justice says both sources list West Virginia in the top spot for vaccinations being administered.

Outbreaks across WV continue as the pandemic surges on. Churches are experiencing 14 outbreaks across 9 different counties. McDowell County and Summers County are included in these. Correctional centers in WV are seeing 355 total active cases among inmates. Long-term care facilities are experiencing 111 outbreaks as today’s briefing.

Governor Justice closed his briefing by urging West Virginians to continue wearing their masks. He continued to push for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to prioritize donating blood. Gov. Justice reminded residents of the importance of still receiving a flu shot, even with the chaos of COVID-19.