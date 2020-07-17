Active church outbreak reported in Raleigh County

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began by addressing the latest two fatalities in West Virginia due to COVID-19. These brought the Mountain State to 100 deaths. He offered his condolences to the families.

Active church outbreaks are now reported in Boone, Kanawha, Cabell and Raleigh Counties. The Governor encourages people who are attending services to wear masks. He mentioned these are venues where people are gathered closely together and project their voices which Dr. Marsh has previously stated causes the droplets the virus lives in to be projected further.

The Governor took a moment to discuss a non-COVID-19 related death. Former WV Delegate and Senator Shirley Love passed away. He was 87.

Gov. Justice showed the charts from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). He stressed the numbers are still going the wrong direction; however, he also stated he is hoping they will see an improvement in the numbers in the next 10-14 days.

Dr. Clay Marsh spoke on the situation around the world and the nation. Thursday was the highest day in the United States for new cases and deaths. The curve in numbers for Florida per capita are now worse than those in New York when they had a surge previously.

West Virginia is currently running third in the country for R-T factor based on percent of population. Dr. Marsh stated again this means the virus is spreading. He also reinforced the daily percent positive is too high. He expects to see hospitalizations and deaths increase as the trends are indicating.

The Governor is being told by constituents that 99.93-percent do not die from COVID-19. He directed this statement to Dr. Marsh who stated this is untrue as the worldwide death rate is 4-percent.

He closed the briefing by asking West Virginians to stay the course. He complimented all West Virginians on their efforts during the pandemic.