LIVE NOW: Church outbreaks recorded in 7 WV counties

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Monongalia County still leads the state in active COVID-19 cases followed by Kanawha County. Gov. Justice stated we need to keep an eye on what is happening in Kentucky. He said there were 979 new cases there on Sunday.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to all West Virginians who are wearing masks. He reiterated that the mandatory order was not for people who have breathing disorders such as COPD.

For unemployment, there will be an 8.3-percent decrease in costs to employers in West Virginia.

A meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 to discuss heading back to school for public and private colleges. Every student who is coming to attend a WV college or university needs to be tested for COVID-19.

There are now outbreaks reported in seven counties. Those include Boone, Grant, Logan, Kanawha, Raleigh, Wood, Taylor Counties. The Governor stated people need to be wearing masks when they attend church.

The DHHR is offering support for churches that wish to meet. This could include faceshields or other help. Churches are asked to reach out to the DHHR. There are 5 to 8 cases in each church.

Another case of COVID-19 was found at a nursing home in Pendleton County. The National Guard is on hand at the location on Monday conducting testing of all residents and staff.

Daily percent positive trends are headed in the correct direction. The Governor said they are seeing a slight drop in active cases.

Dr. Clay Marsh spoke to dispel rumors about COVID-19 which are spread on social media. This included looking at changes doctors have found out about how the virus is spread. It was originally believed COVID-19 was transmitted on surfaces. Now doctors have determined it is passed through droplets from breathing, speaking and singing.

Dr. Marsh said most cases of transmission are done in the pre-symptomatic stage which can be up to two days before people feel sick. This, he said, is why masks are so important.