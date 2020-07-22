All Volunteer Fire Departments in WV to receive $10,000

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor asked people not to allow those who have died from COVID-19 to become statistics. This comes as he offered condolences to the family to the Cabell County woman who passed away and was West Virginias 101st fatality.

There was an improvement in the numbers over the past few days. Gov. Justice wasn’t willing to attribute it completely to the mandatory mask order, but stated a connection as possible.

“I always am a believer that one robin doesn’t make Spring,” the Governor stated. “This is more like one robin right now as far as the reporting we have. We’ll go and watch these numbers for the next few days.”

The R-0 factor is now at 1.09-percent. This brings West Virginia down to 19th in the nation, which is down from the previous week where the Mountain State was first in the country by percent of population. The goal is still to get the R-0 below 1-percent.

There are 419 volunteer fire departments across the state. The Governor has found a way to give a $10,000 grant to each of these departments.

The Governor stated he will not put students back in school if there is a threat to their safety

There are outbreaks at churches in eight West Virginia counties. These include Mason, Boone, Grant, Logan Kanawha, Raleigh, Taylor and Wood Counties. A total of 85 cases are reported in connection with churches. Churches are encouraged to enforce the mask requirement and to implement social distancing policies.

West Virginia State Parks saw an increase of 227-percent in reservations from June 2019 to 2020. The Governor said these parks belong to West Virginians and he is pleased state residents are taking advantage of them.

Dr. Clay Marsh showed a video made by WVU which shows how coughing into your elbow and the use of masks and social distancing helps prevent the spread of the illness.

The Governor, Dr. Marsh and Maj. Gen. Hoyer all thanked West Virginians for stepping up and complying with the mandatory mask order.

A decision on extending the closures of bars in Monongalia County will be made on Thursday, July 23, 2020.