WV responds to Princeton Healthcare Center outbreak

The Governor began his Wednesday news conference offering his condolences to the families of those who died from COVID-19. This is typical when there are fatalities between his briefings.

23 staff and 19 residents at Princeton Healthcare Center are now confirmed to have COVID-19. There are also two deaths connected to that outbreak. When the Governor was alerted to the situation crews were sent to address the problem. Everyone was tested and are now being retested for the virus.

Maj. Gen. Hoyer reiterated the National Guard is supporting the efforts at the Princeton Healthcare Center.

There are engineers and staff members from the state headed to Gary, WV in McDowell County which was without water. The goal is to find a permanent fix for the water problem in Gary. The Governor said the pump which failed was replaced and the community is now under a boil water advisory. Water is also available at Rock Hill Baptist Church and Gary City Hall.