LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice moves start day for WV schools to Sept. 8

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

The Governor began his briefing by reminding West Virginians to be strong. He then began to look at the numbers, focusing on the increase in active cases on Tuesday, which was 147. This is the largest one day increase since the WVDHHR began tracking cases.

The Governor said West Virginia is on an honor system for complying with the mandatory mask order which applies to public buildings. He stated if people cannot comply, there may be a need to assess a penalty for failure to follow the mandate.

Gov. Justice then moved to schools. This comes after a national news briefing from the COVID-19 Task Force on Wednesday morning. He said the state is ready to send students back to school. He is working with his staff on plans that will protect the state’s children.

The Governor will not make a move to open schools until he is sure the students, parents, teachers and staff are safe. Therefore he will not make a decision to open the schools until there is more information. With that in mind, he set September 8, 2020 as the start date for schools. They are looking at how this will effect practices for school sports.