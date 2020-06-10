Limited nursing home visitation to begin on June 17

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Week Seven of the West Virginia reopening plan begins today. The Governor announced limited visitation for the state’s nursing homes will begin on Wednesday, June 17. There will be strict limitations in place.

Outdoor open air concerts and concerts at open air venues will be allowed to begin on July 1. These will follow the same guidelines as for Fairs and Festivals.

The guidance for rafting companies was updated based on input from the rafting industry. This information is now on the Governor’s website. The modified guidelines allow eight people in a rafting group plus a guide. Previously groups were limited to six.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Friday, June 12 and Saturday June 13 in Greenbrier County at Dorie Miller Park. Gov. Justice encouraged everyone to take advantage of the testing.

The West Virginia National Guard is working on a plan to distribute cloth masks to schools across the Mountain State. This is in preparation for the resumption of school in the fall. The West Virginia Board of Education is also meeting to discuss the plan to reopen.