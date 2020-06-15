Expanded COVID-19 testing in Greenbrier County following weekend spike

“There are no terrific numbers,” said Gov. Jim Justice in reference to the number of fatalities in West Virginia. He offered condolences to the families of those who passed away on Friday.

The Governor stated he is concerned all the time about the impact the virus is having on West Virginia. He spoke about an outbreak in Greenbrier County over the weekend. It happened at Graystone Baptist Church. There are 28 positive tests connected to the church.

The West Virginia National Guard arrived in Greenbrier County on Sunday, June 14. This was ahead of schedule. There was already testing being held in Lewisburg over the weekend. That testing was expanded and continued through Monday, June 15.

The Governor also addressed a State of Emergency declared in Fayette County due to high water and flooding which happened overnight. WV Division of Highways crews are on the scene to repair and reopen roads. Gov. Justice said the repairs could take a week.

$6.3 million has been sent to cities and counties from the CARES Act. There is more money to send and local community leaders are asked to apply.

Free COVID-19 Testing is coming to Summers County. It will be held at the Freight Depot in Hinton on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

There are 12 active cases of COVID-19 in five West Virginia jails and two prisons.