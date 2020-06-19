LIVE NOW: More free COVID-19 testing coming to WV counties

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced free COVID-19 testing in five counties during the last full week in June. Counties where testing will be held include McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming.

Gov. Justice signed a proclamation for Juneteenth and spoke about his pride in West Virginia ahead of the state’s birthday on June 20.

“Happy Birthday West Virginia. In every way,” Gov. Justice said.

More than $11 million dollars has now been sent to West Virginia cities and counties from the CARES Act funding. The Governor said his staff is now calling those which have not applied for money asking them when they will be requesting the money.

There is a second church in Greenbrier County with an outbreak. This was announced by the Governor during the update, but there was no additional information immediately available. He asked people to take care of themselves and speak up if they have a concern over something being done.

State Health Officer, Dr. Cathy Schlemp, said there were people from the second church who were exposed to those who attended Graystone Baptist Church. They are now cleaning the second location, and there may be a suspension of services for a couple weeks.

Myrtle Beach was brought up by the Governor. This was because of a surge of cases stemming from travel to that location. He suggested anyone who goes to the beach or travels outside the state should get tested and consider quarantining themselves.

There are two jails and one prison which have completely recovered from cases of COVID-19. Testing is complete at all facilities and there are no fatalities at any West Virginia jails and prisons..

A reported positive test at a Raleigh County nursing home was a false alarm. The Governor confirmed they responded immediately to the concern however there were no cases at any nursing homes in Raleigh County.

Dr. Schlemp and Dr. Clay Marsh both advised West Virginians to follow the guidelines by wearing masks when in public and practicing social distancing.