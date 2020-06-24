Foster families to receive a one-time payment from WV due to COVID-19

The Governor began his briefing on Wednesday, June 24 by offering his condolences to the families of the three people who passed away since his briefing on Monday.

He addressed a situation which happened at a nursing home in Jackson County. The Governor stated he is waiting on the results of the investigation and action will be taken depending on the results.

The Governor stated he depends on people getting him accurate numbers. The latest information is the numbers being reported by the DHHR may be inaccurate. He said the numbers are better than what were being reported, but the Governor feels his staff needs to do better. This is because if they are using inflated numbers, the government is unnecessarily alarming the public.

Myrtle Beach is an ongoing concern. People who are considering a visit to that area are asked to reconsider their plans. Those who do travel to Myrtle Beach are encouraged to have themselves tested.

At the West Virginia prisons there are only three active cases remaining. That is at Huttonsville facility.

The Governor announced West Virginia will be providing help to those in foster care. This payment will provide in-state foster families, child placing agencies, as well as residential and emergency shelters additional financial help for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several months.

“It’s unbelievably good news that we’ve got this money that will be going out to help our kids and to help our foster families,” Gov. Justice said. “Our entire foster care community does great, great work and we can never thank them enough.”

“Foster care is an essential service for children who cannot remain safely in their home and we are grateful for those who step up to take care of these children,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

The payment will be based upon the number of children in the home or facility at the end of June 2020. Payment will be received in July 2020.

An event at a stockyard in the Buchannon-Upshur area is connected to an exposure situation. This was an auction. Anyone who attend the event is asked to contact their local health department for contact tracing.

Debris removal is going on in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties due to recent flooding. That will be followed by a return to Fayette County on Friday.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.