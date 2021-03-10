Gov. Justice says 70 WV health care facilities fail to report all COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began his Wednesday morning press briefing by reading over the five West Virginians to pass away from complications related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths across WV to 2,330.

“I keep saying it, don’t let these people become a number,” said Governor Justice.

Gov. Justice continued to read the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. According to the DHHR, there are 64 less active cases than yesterday. This puts the total number of statewide active cases at 5,360. The daily percent positive rose to 3.19, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.36. Another 362 West Virginians recovered from the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries at 126,468.

After reading the numbers, Governor Justice says that once he goes over the numbers he must let all West Virginians know of horrible news that, “makes his skin crawl”. Gov. Justice announced that 70 health care facilities across West Virginia have failed to accurately report all COVID-19 deaths occurring in their facilities. Gov. Justice said he thinks there were a total of 168 deaths unreported statewide. All individuals will be honored during his Friday morning briefing.

In a vaccination distribution update, Governor Justice said West Virginia has received 346,100 first round vaccine doses. There have been 346,363 initial doses administered to WV residents, thanks to extra vaccine doses being used. According to the DHHR’s report, the Mountain State received 237,130 total second round doses. Of these doses, there were 219,306 secondary doses given, making this many people fully vaccinated with both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Governor Justice is pleading with a handful of West Virginia counties that are not having enough residents register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. McDowell, Pocahontas, and Wyoming Counties are included in these.

When it comes to outbreaks, Gov. Justice said there are only five outbreaks across all statewide long-term care facilities. There are three outbreaks among churches, one of which coming from Raleigh County. Correctional centers are seeing 223 positive cases across all inmates and 13 cases in staff members. Of these cases, 208 are coming from the Western Regional Jail, with 15 coming from the Southern Regional Jail.

Before closing his time, Governor Justice urged the importance of getting tested for the coronavirus as soon as the slightest symptom is felt. According to Gov. Justice, this will ensure proper treatment if the virus is caught early enough. Justice continued to cement the importance of continuing to wear masks in all public buildings.