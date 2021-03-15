LIVE NOW: Active cases in WV fell for more than 50 consecutive days

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts.

There were 20 West Virginians who passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend. The Governor started is briefing on Monday, March 15, 2021 as he typically does by reading off the ages of the victims and counties where they lived. He asked for people to pray for their families.

Going over the numbers, Gov. Justice said the active cases have fallen for 56 days. There was one day which had an increase. That was Saturday, March 13.

By the end of the week, all school employees who want the vaccine will have received it.

All adult West Virginians over the age of 16 with certain preexisting conditions are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Also essential workers of all ages are now eligible.

There are some counties where there are shortages in pre-registration for the vaccine. Those include McDowell and Mercer Counties.

There are still three counties with outbreaks at churches. Those include Raleigh and Nicholas Counties.