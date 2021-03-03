LIVE: WV COVID-19 Briefing – March 3, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mar, 3. 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 2,198,226 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 132,416 total cases across WV. This is 232 more cases than yesterday morning's update.

Another 465 West Virginians recovered from the coronavirus. Putting the total number of statewide recoveries at 123,656. The DHHR confirmed eight additional deaths since Tuesday's update.