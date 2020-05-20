LIVE NOW: West Virginians to receive 30-percent discount at state parks this summer

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began Wednesday’s briefing by offering condolences to the families of the latest two COVID-19 deaths. He asked everyone to never forget these are people and not statistics.

Week 4 begins on Thursday, May 21. This includes indoor malls, whitewater rafting and many more businesses.

The idea was placed on the Governor’s desk to give a discount to front line workers at state parks. Gov. Justice said he did not want to leave anyone out. Therefore he announced a 30-percent discount for lodging at West Virginia State Parks. This will be from June 1 to Aug 31 and is available to all West Virginians only. You can book a visit online at the WV State Parks website. Use the promo code WVSTRONG.

In connection with concerns over COVID-19 at West Virginia jails, enhanced testing was done on Wednesday morning at the Huttonsville Correctional Center. There were some new positive cases identified. There are now two inmates who have tested positive. They were isolated on Monday. There are also two staff members diagnosed with COVID-19. There were 43 inmates in the same block as those who tested positive. They have all been tested and contact tracing is being done.

Questions about gatherings of more than 25 people were addressed. The requirement does not apply to essential businesses. Also, specific guidelines supersede the general 25 person guideline, such as the 50-percent limitation on indoor dining. For example, if a restaurant has a 100 person capacity they can admit up to 50 people said the Governor’s General Counsel, Brian Abraham.

The plans to reopen pools, bowling alleys, movie theaters and other events such as festivals is still in the works. The Governor had planned to make an announcement on Wednesday. He did say they are hoping to release that information during Thursday’s briefing.