Free COVID-19 testing available in Fayette County

Following the Memorial Day Weekend, Week 5 of West Virginia Strong: The Comeback began. The Governor stated Week 6 will begin on Monday, June 1.

Everyone at the Huttonsville Correctional Center was tested for COVID-19 after initial cases were identified. They have now identified 39 inmates, no additional staff with the illness. The results on the more than 1,000 tests are expected to be returned throughout this week.

Free COVID-19 testing is happening in Fayette County over the next three days. It begins on Tuesday at the Mount Hope Fire Department from Noon to 2 p.m. On Wednesday it will be at Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church and Thursday it will be at Oak Hill High School. Times can be viewed below:

The Governor stressed once again that people need to pay attention to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). He asked people to properly social distance and wear a mask if you go out.

As the illness continues, people are getting more brave, however West Virginians are asked to stay the course to protect themselves and their neighbors.