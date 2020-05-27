Spike in daily positives on Tuesday attributed to testing at Huttonsville Correctional Center

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice offered his condolences to the family of the latest death from COVID-19. He once again stated this is 74 too many and no death should be taken for granted.

There are 83 confirmed positives at Huttonsville Correctional Center. There were no additional cases among the staff. All personnel and inmates at the facility were tested. The daily spike in positive cases on Tuesday is attributed to the testing at this facility.

All inmates who tested positive were moved and isolated. Contact tracing is being done. Since March 3, the Division of Corrections has been working to ensure the safety of inmates. All new inmates are quarantined for 14 days before being admitted to the general population. The first case at Huttonsville was identified by the procedures which were in place.

In response to questions, the Governor stated he believes all correctional facilities should be tested. This would be done as the availability of supplies will allow.

Since early March West Virginia has been at the forefront of innovative response. This includes locally sourced ventilators, 3D printed swabs, reusable gowns and the WV mask which is equivalent to an N95 mask, and sewn masks which are equivalent to surgical masks. The Governor congratulated all those who led the way on these projects.

There are seven applications for CARES Act funding from counties and cities. Five of those are paid in full and the other two are being processed. These locations are encouraged to continue to apply for this assistance.

The Governor stressed the need for West Virginians to be counted in the census. He encourages local people to take a stand to become a team captain for their community and reach out to their neighbors ensuring everyone gets counted. He stated if every West Virginian does not get counted, that will lead to fewer federal dollars in years to come.