Gov. Justice asks West Virginians to show up for COVID-19 free testing

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Gov. Justice challenged West Virginians to have themselves tested for COVID-19. He stated he has committed the money and resources to ensure everyone can be tested; however, they need people to show up and receive the testing. The Reproductive Factor in West Virginia is 1.10. That remains the 17th best in the country.

The governor said testing will help all West Virginians by stopping super-spreaders. This will eventually improve the situation in the state, he added. It will get students back to in-person class and back to playing sports.

There were 40 testing lanes open in 19 counties for free testing on Monday alone. This is being done by the National Guard.

There are 16 outbreaks at schools across the state. Those include five cases at Mercer County Technical School, two cases at Green Bank Elementary Middle School in Pocahontas County and seven cases at Jumping Branch Elementary School in Summers County.

CARES Act funding was set aside to help West Virginians who fell behind on their utility bills from March 1 to July 31, 2020. The help must be applied for and letters were sent out from utility companies. The deadline to apply is Nov. 25.

WVDHHR Secretary Bill Crouch stated there are no schools which are used as polling places which will be closed on election day. The health department in McDowell County has already stated they are making provisions to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19 an opportunity to vote on election day.