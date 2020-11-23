Nearly 40,000 West Virginians tested over the weekend

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Honoring those who have passed away due to COVID-19 continues to be the way Gov. Jim Justice begins his news briefings. He listed the ages and locations of those who died of the virus since his last briefing on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. As always he asked West Virginians not to forget the years of experience these people had and shared with their loved ones.

The Governor then went over the numbers. There were almost 40,000 people who were tested for the virus over the weekend. The Reproductive Factor (Rt) is now 1.09. That is 23rd best in the nation.

Once again the Governor asked West Virginians to wear their masks. At this time, he does not plan to close down businesses or issue a stay at home order. However, he did say if medical experts advise a need to better control the virus, the administration may take action in specific counties or areas.

West Virginians are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test before traveling or visiting family over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation the outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center is down to just 13 active cases. There are only seven staff members who are still active. There are 253 inmates who recovered from the virus.

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 is National Public Health “Thank You” day. The Governor said this should be every day, especially in this current situation.

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the Adjutant General for the West Virginia National Guard, will be transitioning from that position to a position with WVU and with Governor Justice’s administration. This comes after 40 years of service in the military. Brig. Gen. Bill Crane was appointed to serve as the new Adjutant General of the WV National Guard. That will take place on Jan 4.

WV State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad, stated the DHHR does not recommend group singing during church services at this time. There are 22 outbreaks in churches across the Mountain State.