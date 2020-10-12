State leaders continue to encourage West Virginians to get tested

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing as he usually does by honoring those who passed away. He does this be reading off the list. Most of those who died from the virus since his previous briefing were from Kanawha County.

He stated West Virginians are the most at risk population due to chronic illnesses. The goal is to stop the spread of COVID-19 by increasing tests. This will help identify super-spreaders. The state has a partnership with Walgreens and Fruth Pharmacies to offer free testing. Appointments can be made online.

The reproductive factor, Rt, is the second best in the nation. It is at 0.92. There are several counties in Orange on the County Alert System map and one is Red.

On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 there were 10,000 people. This is the target number set by the state leaders. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said previously the state has the capacity to conduct 12,000 tests daily.

Dr. Clay Marsh stated the rate of transmission in schools is really low. To date the cases in schools were from community transmission rather than from in classes.