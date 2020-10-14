LIVE NOW: PikeView Middle School is showing an outbreak of COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

An additional six deaths are reported in West Virginia. The Governor stated, as he typically does at the beginning of the briefings, this is six too many. He read the list of ages and locations and asked West Virginians to keep the families in their prayers.

The Rt factor in WV is 0.95. That is seventh best in the country. When going over the County Alert System map, the Governor said the situation changes quickly. He encouraged people to get tested in order to find those super-spreaders who are unaware they are spreading it to others.

The Governor said the virus does not discriminate based on race, financial status or political party. Free testing is going on in many counties across the state.

Discuss outbreaks at schools the Governor stated there were approximately 122 teachers and/or staff members at schools which tested positive. That is from around 39,000 across the state. There are around 209,000 students attending schools. There are only 49 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. He was making the point that the percentages in these cases are extremely low. He stressed state leaders are working to make the schools as safe as they can be.

PikeView Middle School in Mercer County is among the schools which are reporting an outbreak. There are four positive cases at the school. That number was updated on Tuesday, Oct. 13. There are a total of 18 outbreaks at WV schools. A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

The state of West Virginia is donating $1,000,000 to food banks in the state. The Governor stated this was voted on by the Legislature.