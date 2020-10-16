LIVE NOW: WV submits COVID-19 vaccine plan to the CDC

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

After going over those who passed away from COVID-19, the Governor spoke about the surge in positive cases reported on Friday. He stated this is not the worst thing to see. This is because the increased testing is identifying those who are spreading the virus.

The reproductive, Rt, factor is now at 0.99. The Governor said this is the ninth best in the country. He cautioned West Virginians to keep following the guidelines from the DHHR and the CDC. The goal is to keep this below one.

The state is submitting the COVID-19 vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday. Gov. Justice said the state is ready to distribute the vaccine when it becomes available.