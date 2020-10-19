COVID-19 reproductive factor in WV rises above 1

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor spoke about those who have passed away since his previous briefing on Friday. He then went on to review the numbers. The reproductive factor (Rt) in West Virginia is 1.03. That is still the ninth best in the country; however, the goal is to keep this number below one.

Going over the County Alert System map. There is one county in Red. That county is Wyoming County where the Governor said he has roots. There are also 10 counties in Orange including Monroe County.

The Governor used changes in the Alert System map to re-enforce his request for West Virginians to get tested. The aim is to find super-spreaders who are passing on the virus without their knowledge.

Free testing is available in Red and Orange Counties. It is available on Monday in Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Hancock, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wirt counties.

Brooke County, October 19, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 19, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hancock County, October 19, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

Harrison County, October 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Mingo County, October 19, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV, Call 304-235-3570 for appointment

Monroe County, October 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV *Call 304-772-3064 for appointment

Nicholas County, October 19, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV *Call 304-872-1663 for appointment

Taylor County, October 19, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 19, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 19, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV. Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

There are 19 outbreaks at schools across West Virginia. These include Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School.

The West Virginia National Guard received authorization to increase the number of active personnel to 400. As of Monday, Oct. 19 the National Guard has distributed more than 19 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). They have also created 220,000 pieces of PPE. They have conducted 48,432 COVID-19 tests, 632 vehicle disinfections and 161 facility disinfections. Additionally, they trained thousands of people on the virus.