Gov. Justice offers prayer for President Trump

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing on Oct. 2, 2020 by offering a prayer for President Donald Trump. This comes after news was released the President and First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. He then honored those who had passed away from the virus in West Virginia since his previous briefing on Wednesday.

The Rt factor in WV is 0.94 which is seventh best in the nation. The Governor reviewed the changes in the County Alert System map. This includes an improvement in the color for Kanawha County. There were 85 people their who were identified from more than 2,000 tests. He reinforced this helps put a stop to the super-spreaders. He encouraged West Virginians to get tested.

Gov. Justice asked Bernie Dolan with the WVSSAC to establish a punishment for coaches and/or athletes who may be gam the system by testing multiple times with the intent of reducing the percent positive in a county. He said he is taking this action because if there are those who are doing this, it sends the wrong message.

The Governor had his flu shot done live during the briefing. It was performed by State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch explained changes to the information on the COVID-19 dashboard. Among those is a listing of how each county ranks on both metrics used to determine colors for the County Alert System map.