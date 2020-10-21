LIVE NOW: $25M of CARES Act funding available for help with utility bills

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

There are 14 West Virginians who have passed away from COVID-19 since the last briefing from Gov. Jim Justice. As always he began the news conference by listing the fatalities and asking everyone to remember their families.

The Governor followed this by going over the numbers on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) dashboard. He spoke about how the numbers were enviable and much better than many states across the nation.

The reproductive factor (Rt) is down to 1.00. That makes West Virginia 12th best in the United States.

Gov. Justice announced there is $25 million available for qualifying West Virginians to receive help with paying utility bills. The money comes from the CARES Act. Those who are eligible will receive letters from their utility companies to apply for the assistance. People are advised to keep an eye out for the applications which will be mailed in the coming days.

Anyone who has unpaid bills due to a loss of income or uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify. This is for electric, natural gas, water and sewer bills. The time period covered is from March 1 to July 31. The applications must be returned by Nov. 12, 2020.

Free Testing is available in most counties across the state. There is a focus on Red and Orange counties on the County Alert System map.

Dr. Clay Marsh stated it is important to keep alert and avoid fatigue due to the virus. This means continuing to wear masks, social distancing and following the guidelines.