LIVE NOW: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Oct. 23, 2020

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

The Governor paid respect to those who have passed away from COVID-19 since his last briefing on Wednesday. He reminded West Virginians about the vulnerability of the elderly to the virus and asked people to remember them and their contributions to the state.

The Reproduction Factor (Rt) is at 1.05, which is up from Wednesday; however, West Virginia remains 12th best in the nation. Free Testing is available in many counties across the state.