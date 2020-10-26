LIVE NOW: COVID-19 outbreak reported at Jumping Branch Elementary

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

As usual, the Governor honored those who passed away from COVID-19 since his last news conference on Friday. There are 424 West Virginians who died of the virus since the pandemic began. He asked people to keep the families of the victims in their prayers.

There are 215 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. That is an all-time high according to the Governor. The Reproductive Factor (Rt) is now 1.08 which is the eighth best in the country.

The Governor is very concerned about the Red status of Wyoming County. The state is \working to ensure the county has the resources needed to help move the numbers in a more favorable direction. Free testing is being done in all Red and Orange counties.

The Governor again encouraged all West Virginians to get tested. Either by taking advantage of the free testing sites or by using drive-thru testing at Walgreens or Fruth pharmacies.

There are 22 outbreaks in schools across West Virginia. As of Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Jumping Branch Elementary School in Summers County was added to the list. There are three positive cases at that school.

Dr. Clay Marsh and Gov. Justice stated people are getting fatigued with the constraints and requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19. Both said again the power is in each person’s hand by wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.