LIVE NOW: Recent drop in active cases resulted from completed paperwork following delay

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began the Wednesday briefing by honoring those who have passed away from COVID-19. There were 14 since his last briefing on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As always he asked West Virginians to remember the families of those who passed away. All of the deaths were people in their 70s and 80, with the exception of two who were in their 50s.

He went over the numbers. This included a recent drop in active cases. The Governor attributed this to paperwork processed in Kanawha County which showed a large number of people who recovered from the virus. He offered help from the state if any county is having difficulties with getting the documentation completed.

Discussing the color coded County Alert System map, the Governor said we need to be proud of the actions which led to the creation of the system. He admonished the critics of the system.

The state is now in the process of working to increase the testing and the number of tests being processed. The Reproduction Factor (Rt) is now 1.03. That is down from where it was on Monday. West Virginia is now fifth best in the nation.