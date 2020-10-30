LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice pleads with West Virginians to be tested for COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

To start the briefing on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 Gov. Justice discussed recent reports of a possible vaccine for COVID-19 which could bring hope for those who have the virus. He then read off the list of those who died from the illness since his last briefing on Wednesday. He asked, as always, to not let those who have died become statistics.

The Governor addressed the large number of new positive cases. He stated this is due to increased testing. However the Reproductive Factor (Rt) is now 1.10. That puts the Mountain State at 17th in the country.

There are 44 of 55 counties which are offering free testing. There is a focus on Red and Orange counties on the alert system map. The Governor stated he is now looking at adding Gold counties to that list.

The Governor said there are testing sites which only have a few people show up throughout the available hours. He asked everyone to take personal responsibility for encouraging their neighbors to be tested. The plea was made for people to make this a priority in the same way they led the nation on the U.S. Census.

There are now zero cases reported among the inmate populations in West Virginia.