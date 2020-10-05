LIVE NOW: Free testing across WV continues

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Reading the list of those who have passed away from the virus is how the Governor began the Monday briefing. Gov. Justice then detailed the numbers. The Rt, reproductive factor, of the virus in West Virginia is 0.86. This is second best in the nation.

Free testing continues across the Mountain State. Among the counties which will have sites open in the coming days. Those include Fayette and Summers Counties.

The Governor’s staff is looking at what can be done to allow outdoor live entertainment. However the current restrictions are still in place. This includes limited capacity and wearing masks.

The aggressive testing for COVID-19 has scaled up in recent days. The average of daily tests is now at 5,900. The goal is to have more than 7,000. This is up from 3,100 previously. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the capacity for testing is at 12,000 daily. Maj. Gen. Hoyer added they are working to bring pharmacies on-board to increase the capacity.