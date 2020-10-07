State leaders encourage West Virginians to get tested in an effort to identify super-spreaders

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing in the usual way by reading the list of those who passed away since his previous briefing on Monday. He does this as a sign of respect. The Governor also mentioned the first nurse who passed away due to COVID-19.

The Governor also mentioned a second nurse at a psychiatric hospital near Huntington has passed away. He asked people to remember the front line workers, like these nurses, who put themselves at risk everyday.

The Rt, reproductive factor, in West Virginia is 0.83. That is second best in the country. This is due, in part, to an increase in testing. Residents are asked to take advantage of free testing. Here is a look at the upcoming clinics:

Berkeley County , October 7, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mountain Ridge Middle School, 2771 Gerrardstown Road, Gerrardstown, WV

Harrison County , October 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County , October 7, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bible Center Church, 1 Bible Center Way, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County , October 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County , October 7, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV

Monongalia County , October 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County , October 7, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Poca Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Taylor County , October 7, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County , October 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

, October 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570 Wyoming County, October 7, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Addressing the changes to the County Alert System map, Dr. Clay Marsh added clarity to why West Virginia is using the system. He spoke about how the current system helps identify super-spreaders. He stated this was not to get schools open, but to reduce the spread which, in time, will also make schools safer.

State Health Officer Ayne Amjad followed up on Dr. Marsh’s comments. She stated there are some additional symptoms being noticed in those who were diagnosed with the virus. Those include symptoms similar to allergies. She encouraged anyone who has a concern to get tested. This will help identify those super-spreaders.

The Governor had a meeting about broadband in West Virginia before the briefing on Wednesday. He stated they will release more information about that subject in the coming days.

Regarding the reopening of bars in Monongalia County, the Governor stated there will be more information on that during the briefing on Friday.