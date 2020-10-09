Free COVID-19 testing at Walgreens and Fruth Pharmacies in WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

After honoring those who have passed away from COVID-19 the Governor said there is a problem in the southern part of West Virginia. He asked people to follow the guidelines and be especially cautious when going out.

As of Friday, the Rt, reproductive factor, in WV is 0.94. That is up from where it was on Wednesday. This is the fifth best in the country. The Governor reiterated his desire for everyone to go out and get tested. The more tests being done, the more potential there is to find super-spreaders, he stated. On Friday there is free testing is being done in all Orange counties on the County Alert System map.

West Virginia has entered into an agreement with pharmacies to offer free COVID-19 testing. This is with Walgreen’s and Fruth locations. Those include Fayette, Raleigh, Boone and Cabell Counties, among others. The Governor said appointments are required.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 the bars in Monongalia County will be allowed to reopen. They must follow social distancing guidelines and the mandatory mask requirement. Those bars which do not comply may have their licenses suspended.

The Governor mentioned the Virgin Hyperloop location coming to West Virginia. This will include a 7-mile track and an educational theme park for children.

“The recognition West Virginia is receiving is far overdue.” said Gov. Justice.

Dr. Clay Marsh took time to focus on the need for increased testing. The action may show an increase in positivity in the short term, but in the long term it will bring the numbers down as super-spreaders are identified, quarantined and treated. Dr. Marsh stated 5-9-percent of people spread the virus to 80-percent of those who are infected.