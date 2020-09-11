Effective immediately: in-person school is suspended when counties move to orange

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing by honoring those who passed away during the attacks on 9/11/2001. He then remembered those who died due to COVID-19 since his last briefing on Wednesday.

The Rt factor in West Virginia is now 1.46. That is the highest it has ever been, the Governor said. The Governor pleaded with West Virginians to take their concerns to the next level. Dr. Clay Marsh stated this is the fifth day in a row. At the current rate, West Virginia will have 1,600 deaths by the end of the year, Dr. Marsh said.

People who spread the virus, do so before they know they have it. The way to reduce the spread is by taking a more proactive approach by protecting others by protecting yourself, Dr. Marsh stated.

For counties which move into the Orange range, Gov. Justice believes it is unsafe to go to school. Effective immediately, counties which go into the Orange range on the County Alert System will no longer have in-person school.

The Governor’s staff will work through the weekend. They will be looking at all aspects of how to turn the tide on the trends in West Virginia regarding the virus. He is looking to test more, stating this will help to drive the numbers down.

Sept. 12 will be Heroes Day in West Virginia. The Governor made the proclamation on Friday to honor first responders and all those who support them.

Every school nurse in all public schools will have a kit containing PPE which will include an N-95 mask and a gown. These are being assembled and distributed by the West Virginia National Guard.

There are seven new outbreaks in long-term care facilities since Wednesday. There are five outbreaks at churches in four counties. The active cases at Mount Olive Correctional Center are down to 25. There are no new cases in the Regional Jail System.

There is free testing in Mercer and Raleigh Counties on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

West Virginians have now reached 98.1-percent in response to the 2020 Census. That puts the Mountain State just 0.6-percent behind Idaho, which holds the number one spot.

Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) is already exhausted. This is the additional funding that came from FEMA. It will cover through the first week of September. This information comes from Scott Adkins the head of WorkForceWV. Payments will go out the week of Sept. 14. If you meet the FEMA eligibility requirement, you will receive as $2,400 payment.