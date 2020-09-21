LIVE NOW: WV to ramp up testing in Red and Orange counties

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his briefing by sharing a bible reading. He stated even as West Virginia struggles through the pandemic, people should just remember God is your lifeline and to keep climbing. He then read the list of those who passed away since his briefing on Friday. The Governor says he does this to show respect for them.

The Rt factor continues to fall. As of Monday, West Virginia is the 12th worst in the nation. That is down from where it was last week. After going over the numbers and the latest on the County Alert System. The Governor stated we have to know where the

Effective immediately, the Governor mandated an increase in testing in counties which are in Orange or Red. This will be done in conjunction with the National Guard. This will help identify cases and reduce community spread.

Free testing will be held in Fayette, Boone and Kanawha Counties as well as others. The Bible Center volunteered to have all of their students and staff tested in conjunction with the National Guard.

The Governor took time to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on Friday. He issued a proclamation lowering flags to half-staff at all state facilities until Justice Ginsburg is buried.

The Governor called out Cory Lilly who helped West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) find a Tennessee man who was kayaking in the area of Kanawha Falls. The man was found alive and suffering from hypothermia. The Governor stated the man is expected to make a full recovery.