LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice will get tested on Wednesday

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor began his press conference on Wednesday by recounting the list of those who passed away from COVID-19.

To reinforce the need for testing, the Governor said he would get tested on Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Clay Marsh reinforced the need for testing and asked people to take advantage of free testing going on. He also reaffirmed spread of the virus is done from droplets and aerosols from an infected person. Dr. Marsh stated this means West Virginians need to continue wearing masks and use social distancing.

The Governor touched on the outbreaks around the state. He then spoke about how private schools have offered to test all students and staff and how this will help the move toward opening public schools.

There are no counties that are still in the Red on the County Alert System. The colors on the County Alert System for Monongalia County are trending in the right direction according the Governor. This could get the county into the Gold range which would allow them to reopen schools for in-person class.

A mention was made about a lawsuit against the Governor was filed by the owners of bars in Monongalia County. The Governor stated, despite the action, he would not back off his decision.