LIVE NOW: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Sept. 25, 2020

DAVIS, WV - Governor Jim Justice joined West Virginia Tourism Office Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel to announce $12 million in bond improvement projects at Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort state parks on Thursday.

“Today is a great day for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice explained. “I’ve said many times that our state parks are the jewels of this state and I’ve always believed that, as we make our parks better and show the world how proud we are in what we have, people would come in droves and bring all kinds of opportunities to us, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”