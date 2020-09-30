LIVE NOW: Free testing still the focus of WV’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The death toll in West Virginia’s neighboring states was the focus of Gov. Justice’s opening remarks on Wednesday. The Mountain State has 350 deaths. That is one third of those in the closest state which is Kentucky with a death toll of more than 1,100. Despite that news, the Governor stated each of those who have passed away in WV should be honored and remembered. He then listed those who passed away since his briefing on Monday.

The Rt factor is 0.94 which is 11th best in the country. Testing is continuing across the state to identify those who may be super-spreaders. The focus is on counties which are in Gold or Orange on the County Alert System.

Free testing is being held in Boone County. This will be a recurring event and will be held every Thursday at the Boone County Health Department.