COVID-19 Briefing: Additional unemployment funds will begin next week

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

There were four more deaths in West Virginia. The Governor read off their names as a sign of respect to the people who passed away and their families.

“West Virginia we are absolutely getting worse by the day,” Gov. Justice stated.

He asked all residents of the Mountain State to buckle down in order to get the virus back under control. He spoke about Pocahontas County moving to the Orange range. Those numbers are being verified.

West Virginia remains at the highest transmission rate in the country. This has been the case for the past four days. The Rt factor is now up to 1.35.

The Governor repeated his desire to get the children of West Virginia back in school. There are no new school outbreaks since the briefing on Tuesday. However, if counties cannot get the metrics down to the Yellow range they cannot safely resume in-person schooling.

New York and Connecticut are now banning West Virginians from visiting. This was according to the Governor’s general counsel.

The unemployment checks for those who qualify will begin being distributed next week. West Virginia is one of four states in the country offering the full $400. There will be up to five weeks of retroactive pay paid to those who are eligible. These are for the weeks in August.

Payments will be sent in the same manner as they receive their regular unemployment payments. Once the FEMA money is exhausted, the payments will end.

Regarding eviction, the Governor pleaded with landlords not to move forward with any action against their tenants. However the Governor does not have the power to make laws and cannot restrict them from evicting those who are behind in payments.

The National Guard has now been on duty for 180 days. West Virginians are asked to offer their thanks to those guardsmen and women who have been serving throughout the pandemic.

The Governor challenged residents of the Mountain State to do everything in their power to drive the virus away. He reviewed the “other trends” charts on the DHHR dashboard. He focused on the Daily Percent Positive which is now at the highest level since April.

Addressing the County Alert System map. They will be updating the map on Saturday to 5 p.m. moving forward.