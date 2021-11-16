Commission looking at possibility of cleaning creeks in a Raleigh County community

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission recently received word from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection of a possible 3 million dollar project to clean the creeks in Rhodell.

Most of the people living in Rhodell use straight pipe systems which lead straight to the Guyandotte River. Two weeks ago, Governor Jim Justice stocked the river with 40 thousand pounds of trout hoping to bring more tourism to the state of West Virginia.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver, said the hope is to clean all the creeks leading to the River so there will be fresh water.

“We’re hoping that in two years we can get this project done and all the straight pipe systems will be closed up and hooked to a sewer system,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said almost five tributaries run straight into the river.