Commissioners designate Mercer County second amendment sanctuary

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Several important topics of discussion were brought up at the Mercer County commission meeting on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. One of them is hot debate across the two Virginias.

In the last few weeks, a number of counties across the Virginia’s turned into second amendment sanctuaries, and now Mercer County is joining. Commissioners officially deemed Mercer County a second amendment sanctuary in Tuesday’s meeting.

This comes after democrats proposed stricter gun control legislation in the Virginia General Assembly. While some in attendance, like Douglas Smith, were in favor of gun control measures, others like, Debra McCarthy, were not.

“If it doesn’t stop now with what we have then we’re gonna lose more of our rights,” Smith said.

“I think when it comes to the issue around mental health, there are people who want to own guns who really shouldn’t own guns and we should really dig into that situation before they walk away with an AR-15,” McCarthy argued.

There was some debate this evening about what the resolution exactly means for the county. Commissioners said the resolution upholds the constitutional gun rights as they are now.