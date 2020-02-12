Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Commissioners designate Mercer County second amendment sanctuary

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
MERCER COUNTY_1558407026979.jpg.jpg

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Several important topics of discussion were brought up at the Mercer County commission meeting on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. One of them is hot debate across the two Virginias.

In the last few weeks, a number of counties across the Virginia’s turned into second amendment sanctuaries, and now Mercer County is joining. Commissioners officially deemed Mercer County a second amendment sanctuary in Tuesday’s meeting.

This comes after democrats proposed stricter gun control legislation in the Virginia General Assembly. While some in attendance, like Douglas Smith, were in favor of gun control measures, others like, Debra McCarthy, were not.

“If it doesn’t stop now with what we have then we’re gonna lose more of our rights,” Smith said.

“I think when it comes to the issue around mental health, there are people who want to own guns who really shouldn’t own guns and we should really dig into that situation before they walk away with an AR-15,” McCarthy argued.

There was some debate this evening about what the resolution exactly means for the county. Commissioners said the resolution upholds the constitutional gun rights as they are now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New donut shop opens in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New donut shop opens in Mercer County"

Local boy wins computer science competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local boy wins computer science competition"

United Way brings awareness to hotline

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way brings awareness to hotline"

Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution"

WSS Police Department will receive new weapons

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSS Police Department will receive new weapons"

White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News