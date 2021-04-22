Commissioners donate to Friends of Charity Auto Fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — County Commissioners donate money to one of the first big events since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Raleigh County Commissioners voted to give $2,000 to the Friends of Charity Auto Fair. This event is put on by Hospice of Southern West Virginia. It raises money for Hospice and Brian’s Safehouse.

“It is a charity fair. Most of the money goes to Hospice and Brian’s safe house. Of course, those are two good charities we like to help,” Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is set for July 9-10, 2021.