Commissioners work to improve ambulance service in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — County commissioners are working to improve ambulance services in Greenbrier County.

Conversations and complaints have been brought to the commission on inadequate medical service on the western end of the county for several years. Throughout the years, commissioners said Quinwood Ambulance was not able to consistently serve the entire western region of the county with more than one ambulance. Commissioners noted Quinwood Emergency Ambulance was able to borrow another ambulance for temporary use while also purchasing another used ambulance. While there are reports that show Quinwood Ambulance used two ambulances, the company routinely operated with one ambulance trying to serve the entire region, creating long wait times for medical calls.

In order to help first responders cover such a large region, Greenbrier County Commissioners approved an order on July 14th, 2020, allowing White Sulphur Springs EMS to set up a temporary unit in Rainelle to assist with calls.

Mike Honaker, the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said there are hundreds of medical calls every year on the western end of the county. Honaker added something needed to be done to provide the best possible care to people living in the county.

“It’s a very large geographical area that certainly requires more than one operational ambulance in the area,” Honaker said.

During the July 28th commission meeting, zones were established for each EMS center to serve. White Sulphur Springs EMS will cover the southern region, and Quinwood will continue to serve the northern region.