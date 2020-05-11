Communities honor local law enforcement officers for National Police Week

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Last week, the nation recognized teachers and now this week is dedicated to law enforcement.

National Police Week is set aside to honor and remember law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. While several national events were canceled due to COVID-19, people are still finding ways to pay their respects to local departments.

On Monday, May 11, 2020, Bluefield Police officers, including Chief Dennis Dillow, enjoyed a complimentary lunch from Walker Insurance Associates.

“You really don’t know what to say when it comes to recognition for something you do on a daily basis,” Chief Dillow said. “But we appreciate it very much I think it’s a nice gesture and we get a lot of different things from the community.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.