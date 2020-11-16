Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County begins Angel Tree for holiday season

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The holidays will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For one local organization, they see a need they plan to fill.

Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County Brittany Masters said for the second year, Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County will hold their Angel Tree event in partnership with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and the Rainelle Medical Center.

“Basically, we have a lot of families who are barely making ends meet and thus, Christmas time is a huge challenge for them,” Masters said. “Everyone agrees and everybody always wants to make sure those kids are waking up and having presents under their tree.”

Masters told 59News this years event is bigger than last year.

“This year, we’ve had to grow that and expand the program for a couple of reasons,” Masters said. “One, we knew we would have more kids this year in need.”

Masters said there are more than 200 kids who need to be sponsored for the Angel Tree.

“Additionally, we had to branch out because with COVID-19, the public can no longer enter those medical centers,” Masters said.

Masters said they are relying on businesses within the community to allow access to the Angel Tree. For those worried about upticks in COVID-19 cases, you can reach out to Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County and they can partner you up with a child or set of siblings.

Masters told us there are two locations at the moment where you can pick up an ornament with a child’s holiday needs on it. Upper Cuts in Lewisburg is one and, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 the Wild Bean will be added to the list.

The last day to participate is Dec. 8, 2020.