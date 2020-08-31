Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County extends Virtual Stuff the Bus

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County decided to extend their Virtual Stuff the Bus event.

Executive Director, Brittany Masters, told 59News they still need supplies for their students. Masters said they still need binders, mechanical pencils, and composition notebooks. She added many secondary schools are using composition notebooks this year.

“Money is tight for everyone,” Masters said. “We all have a lot of expenses that we have to worry about. If we can help just alleviate expenses in any area, of course we want to step up and be able to do that for the kids who need it, and these school supplies, they will go all over the county. They will go to every school in the county for the students.”

The Virtual Stuff the Bus event will run until September 11, 2020. For information on how to donate, please visit Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County’s Facebook page.