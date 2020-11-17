Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County partners with Greenbrier Physicians Inc to fundraise

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Every Fall, one local organization raises the money they will use for the school year. This year, things are a little tricky with raising money.

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County holds its Holiday Kickoff Fundraiser at Hill and Holler in the Fall. Executive Director Brittany Masters told 59News last year, they raised 20,000 dollars.

Masters said things look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fundraising moved to an online platform.

“We love our community partners and we really take pride in the relationships we can build with community partners,” Masters said. “So, we are very excited and very grateful for the partnership of Greenbrier Physicians Inc. They are willing to match up to $10,000 of money that we raise between now and Dec. 31, 2020.”

Masters said all the money raised stays local and only helps students in Greenbrier County.

You can find more information on the Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County Facebook page or on their website.