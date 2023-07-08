BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was a ‘Lovely Day’ for community members to get outside and celebrate Bill Withers at the 3rd Bill Withers Memorial Festival.

The Beckley Intermodal Gateway was full of live music, food vendors, craft beer and most importantly supporters of Bill Withers on Saturday, July 7, 2023.

Matt Mullins, the event organizer and music teacher, said he loves teaching his students as well as the community about the impact Withers had throughout his lifetime.

“We want to honor Bill Withers because he was such an inspirational and great person and his music left such an important message for our future,” Mullins said.

The money raised at the festival will go towards the Bill Withers sculpture which will go right on top of the Intermodal Gateway. They hope to have enough money raised by 2025 to have the sculpture set.