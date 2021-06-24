Community Connections looking to connect youth with first responders

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Community Connections in Princeton aims at uniting the community with all there is in Mercer County.

In an effort to support local law enforcement and first responders in the area, Community Connections is teaming up with Bluefield Police for their Explorers Program. Program Director Kathrn Kandas said the goal of the explorer program is to show kids they can trust and look up to local law enforcement and other emergency agencies.

They do activities with police like finger printing, playing with the K-9 officer and going on ride-alongs.

The explorer programs are now popping up all over the state, including in Raleigh and Summers Counties.