Community Connections receives grant to fight drug crisis

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Community Connections in Princeton received money for its Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities to help fight against substance use disorder.

The money comes from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Community Connections will receive $125,000 from the Drug Free Communities Support Program. The money will be used to find solutions and provide resources to help prevent youth substance use.

Greg Puckett, the Executive Director of Community Connections, said the grant will help find long-term solutions to fighting the drug crisis in West Virginia.

“We are honored to receive these funds to help build and support our local community coalition.” Puckett said. “Substance use and negative health outcomes are something that continually plague Mercer County. These funds will help build resiliency among our youth and work toward impacting long term strategies in a positive way in the months to come.”